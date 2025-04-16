Open Menu

Meena Majeed Hails Federal Govt's Decision To Fund Key Projects In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Meena Majeed hails federal govt's decision to fund key projects in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, has welcomed the Federal government’s decision to allocate savings from reduced global petroleum prices to major development projects in Balochistan.

In a statement, Meena Majeed Baloch praised the move to dualize the N-25 Highway (Chaman-Quetta-Kalat-Khuzdar-Karachi), calling it a much-needed and life-saving initiative. "This highway, notorious for frequent and fatal accidents, has claimed countless lives over the years. Making it dual carriageway is a vital step toward safer travel and economic uplift," she said.

She commended Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti for their commitment to the province’s development, stating that the decision will benefit not only Balochistan but the entire country. “The N-25, once known as the 'killer road,' will now become a symbol of prosperity, safety, and progress,” she added.

Meena Baloch noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision of turning the highway into a 'road to future prosperity' highlights the national importance of the project.

She further emphasized that the construction standards of the new road will match those of motorways, making it a valuable gift for the people of Balochistan.

Apart from the N-25 dualization, funds will also support the completion of Kachhi Canal Phase 2, which is expected to boost agriculture, employment, and food self-sufficiency in the province.

Meena Baloch also lauded Chief Minister Bugti’s participation in the cabinet meeting, where he effectively advocated for Balochistan’s development needs.

She reaffirmed that the current provincial government remains fully committed to the development and welfare of the province, expressing hope that Balochistan will continue to be prioritized in future national projects.

