Meena Majeed highlights Balochistan government’s youth initiatives on International Youth Day

The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, emphasized the crucial role that youth play in shaping the future of society. In a message on the occasion of International Youth Day, she said August 12 is a day to recognize and highlight the importance and contributions of youth in societal development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, emphasized the crucial role that youth play in shaping the future of society. In a message on the occasion of International Youth Day, she said August 12 is a day to recognize and highlight the importance and contributions of youth in societal development.

“We belong to a country and province where more than half of the population comprises youth,” she noted, stressing that this demographic strength must be harnessed for national progress.

She announced that the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program has been launched in Balochistan to support students from Primary to higher education, aiming to make quality education accessible across the province.

In a major step toward youth empowerment, 30,000 youths are being trained with professional skills and sent abroad for employment opportunities, Meena Baloch shared. She reiterated the government's commitment to creating avenues for growth by stating that a comprehensive youth policy has been developed to offer development opportunities for young people across Balochistan.

Under the Youth Socio-Economic Development Program, young people will receive training in various modern fields, including vocational skills and artificial intelligence (AI), equipping them for future jobs and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting infrastructural progress, she announced the launch of Balochistan Youth Resource Centers, which will serve as platforms for education, mentorship, and career guidance.

Advisor Meena Baloch further stressed that the primary goal of government initiatives is to steer youth away from negative influences and engage them in constructive, positive paths. “Our aim is to empower youth to recognize threats to national integrity, reject negative activities, and contribute positively to the development of Balochistan and Pakistan,” she said.

In her message, she urged the youth to play their part in the progress of the nation, recognize the malicious intentions of adversaries, and remain committed to values of unity, education, and responsible citizenship.