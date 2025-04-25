Meena Majeed Terms Decision Of NSC As Positive Sign For Country’s Protection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:25 PM
Provincial Adviser to CM on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch on Friday termed the decisions of National Security Committee an important step towards protecting national security and sovereignty of the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Provincial Adviser to CM on sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch on Friday termed the decisions of National Security Committee an important step towards protecting national security and sovereignty of the country.
While appreciating the decisions taken in the recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Meena Majeed Baloch said that the decisions taken by the NSC, keeping in mind the current regional and international situation are a manifestation of maturity, seriousness and foresight.
She told APP that the continuous baseless allegations and accusations by India are aimed at sabotaging peace in the region and diverting global attention from the serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
She said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has always sought stability in the region, but there could be no compromise on national security, self-restraint and dignity.
Meena Majeed further appealed to the opposition parties, civil society, media and all national institutions to rise above their mutual differences and unite to protect national interests.
“It is time for us to unite our ranks, confront external challenges with national unity, and send a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a responsible state that is not negligent in defending itself’, she said adding that while any aggression would be met with a full response and the entire people would stand by its army.
Recent Stories
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families43 seconds ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants3 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track3 minutes ago
-
Two young boys died near Jhelum river3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..14 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office8 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office8 minutes ago
-
Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture int'l markets: Dr Khurram Tariq8 minutes ago
-
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week9 minutes ago
-
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case14 minutes ago
-
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salm ..12 minutes ago
-
Fake SHO, tout arrested12 minutes ago