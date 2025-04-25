Open Menu

Meena Majeed Terms Decision Of NSC As Positive Sign For Country’s Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Provincial Adviser to CM on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch on Friday termed the decisions of National Security Committee an important step towards protecting national security and sovereignty of the country

While appreciating the decisions taken in the recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Meena Majeed Baloch said that the decisions taken by the NSC, keeping in mind the current regional and international situation are a manifestation of maturity, seriousness and foresight.

She told APP that the continuous baseless allegations and accusations by India are aimed at sabotaging peace in the region and diverting global attention from the serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

She said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has always sought stability in the region, but there could be no compromise on national security, self-restraint and dignity.

Meena Majeed further appealed to the opposition parties, civil society, media and all national institutions to rise above their mutual differences and unite to protect national interests.

“It is time for us to unite our ranks, confront external challenges with national unity, and send a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a responsible state that is not negligent in defending itself’, she said adding that while any aggression would be met with a full response and the entire people would stand by its army.

