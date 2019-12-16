Meera tells name of her favorite character in Mere Pass Tum Ho

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera has said that versatile artist Sawera Nadeem's character in the ongoing drama serial ‘Tere Paas Tum Ho' is her favourite one.In a post on social-networking website, Meera said that Swera Nadeem is a brilliant actress and amazing performance.

She also lauded characterization and dialogue delivery of Maham, played by Swera Nadeem in the drama.

She further praised the entire cast of Mere Paas Tum Ho.