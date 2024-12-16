Meera’n Malik Honored With Award By Human Rights Council Of Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:43 PM
Meera’n Malik, a prominent educational leader, social reformer, and special education advocate, consistently champion rights of underprivileged communities, minorities, persons with disabilities and marginalized groups across Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC Pakistan) on Monday recognized Meera’n Malik, President of the Community Development Council (CDC), with their esteemed Human Rights Award for her unwavering dedication to advocating for human rights and fostering social justice in Pakistan.
Meera’n Malik, a prominent educational leader, social reformer, and special education advocate, consistently championed the rights of underprivileged communities, minorities, persons with disabilities, and marginalized groups across the country. Under her leadership, the CDC has initiated and supported numerous projects aimed at empowering individuals and promoting social cohesion.In her acceptance speech, Meera’n Malik expressed her gratitude, quoting a verse from the Holy Qur'an:
"The killing of every creature that breathes—whether it is a human, an animal, or even a tree—is an injustice and a grave sin.
True service to humanity is to protect and uphold the sanctity of all life."
HRC Pakistan annually honours individuals who have made significant contributions to human rights advocacy. Their mission is to raise awareness of constitutional rights, empower communities, and provide legal and moral assistance to the underprivileged.
This award serves as a testament to Meera’n Malik's commitment to creating a society where every individual’s rights are respected and upheld. Her tireless efforts inspire others to take action and contribute to building a just and equitable society.
