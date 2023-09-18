Open Menu

Meesaq Center Set Up In Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Meesaq center set up in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Police local chapter created the Meesaq Center at the model police station of Chowk Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on a vision of IG Punjab to dispense speedy justice to minorities.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Husnain Haider opened the center with full vigour to help minorities particularly Christians to fight against injustice in society.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said the Punjab government regarded it an essential object to provide justice doorstep for the minorities.

He said it was the second of the kind established in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed after Muzaffargarh.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed is a resident of a large number of people hailing from the Christian community needed to have Meesaq center, he said.

He expressed hope that it would get good results as far as the matter of peace and tranquillity is concerned in the district.

