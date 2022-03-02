UrduPoint.com

Meesha Shafi And Faris Shafi's 'Muaziz Saarif' Wins Hearts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Meesha Shafi and Faris Shafi's 'Muaziz Saarif' wins hearts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The sibling duo, Meesha Shafi and Faris Shafi, came together in Coke Studio's latest track 'Muaziz Saarif' and fans can't get enough of it.

Coke Studio Season 14, aiming for a revitalized vibe, excelled at presenting successful combinations of traditional singers with fellow contemporary musicians and artists. This time Coke Studio featured two powerhouses of talent, Meesha Shafi and popular rap artist Faris Shafi, in its ninth song 'Muaziz Saarif'.

"Faris and I have been singing and performing together since childhood; we did it all the time in our rooms, in front of the mirror, but we have not done it on professional stage before," Meesha shared.

Written by Meesha and Faris, 'Muaziz Sarif' has been composed by the siblings alongside Xulfi, who first thought of the idea of a hybrid genre of music, while Zain and Abdullah Siddiqui have arranged the track and co-produced it with the Hum Zalmi hit-maker.

As Abdullah recalled: "It's one of those tracks that when we were jamming everyone was jumping – it's just so big and catchy, just great pop energy."The unique combo of talented artists gave birth to a sound that will be remembered for a long time. The song received a lot of positive feedback on social media. The majority showered praises on Coke Studio's latest hit and rewarded the artists with compliments.

