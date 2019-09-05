UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meet-up With Social Media Influencers Organized In Alhamra

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Meet-up with social media influencers organized in Alhamra

LAHORE, Sep 04(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Information and Culture Department, Punjab organized a meet-up with social media influencers in Alhamra, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that government will introduce amendments in the advertisement policy 2018.

He further articulated that governments and bureaucracy were always working for the people, irrespective of the party in power. "It is, also, our mutual responsibility to spread positivity, which should have been done by mainstream media." It was the very first time in the history of DGPR that over 150 social media influencers belonging to different fields, from politics to fashion and drama to lifestyle, attended the event and laid foundation of a two-way relationship with the government.

While addressing the audience, representative of bloggers Ajlal Ahmad also expressed gratitude and said that it is welcoming that government has taken a step in the right direction.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, Director Electronic Media Rubina Khan, Deputy Director DGPR Waqar Azeem Jappa and Azhar Mashwani Spokesperson to CM Punjab on digital attended the event.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Social Media 2018 Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

55 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

56 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

1 hour ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.