Meet-up with social media influencers organized in Alhamra

LAHORE, Sep 04(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Information and Culture Department, Punjab organized a meet-up with social media influencers in Alhamra, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that government will introduce amendments in the advertisement policy 2018.

He further articulated that governments and bureaucracy were always working for the people, irrespective of the party in power. "It is, also, our mutual responsibility to spread positivity, which should have been done by mainstream media." It was the very first time in the history of DGPR that over 150 social media influencers belonging to different fields, from politics to fashion and drama to lifestyle, attended the event and laid foundation of a two-way relationship with the government.

While addressing the audience, representative of bloggers Ajlal Ahmad also expressed gratitude and said that it is welcoming that government has taken a step in the right direction.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, Director Electronic Media Rubina Khan, Deputy Director DGPR Waqar Azeem Jappa and Azhar Mashwani Spokesperson to CM Punjab on digital attended the event.