Meet Wahab – Milkman's Son And Madrassah Student Who Secured Third Position In Matric

Mon 15th July 2019

Meet Wahab – Milkman’s son and Madrassah student who secured third position in Matric

Speaking to Urdu Point, he said that he is thankful to Allah for the achievement and gave the credit of his success to his teachers.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has announced the Names of the position holders of SSC Exam 2019.

Wahab Yousaf, a Madrassah student who secured third position in matriculation exam 2019, has made his milkman father proud along with the entire country.

Wahab Yousaf got third position in Humanities group among boys with 981 marks.

Speaking to urdu Point, he said that he is thankful to Allah for the achievement and gave the credit of his success to his teachers.

Wahab said that Allah rewards a person according to his efforts.

The boy said that his family allowed him to study as much as he wants.

He said that he used to study for his madrassah in first half of the day and for school in later half of the day.

Having studied from Jamia Naeemia, he said that he wants to learn Islamic teachings in future and brighten the name of his teachers and institution.

He said that apart from being a religious scholar, he wants to become a lawyer or educationist.

In his message to fellow students, Wahab said that they should start working hard and Allah will succeed them.

To know more what he said, watch the video:

