Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A district-level meeting of the Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit, established to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) and devise practical solutions, was held today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Nasir Shehzad Dogar.

Key attendees included Muhammad Uzair, Deputy Director of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal; the Deputy Director of the Punjab Social Security Institute, Bahawalpur; the District Zakat Officer; the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Buildings Division; and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the Deputy Director of Social Welfare briefed the participants on the ongoing implementation of the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of PWDs. Under this Act, a District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit has been established, and inspectors have been appointed to enforce a 3% employment quota for PWDs in private institutions and to inspect government and semi-government buildings for accessibility compliance.

He also announced the launch of the Dhi Rani Program 2025 by the Government of Punjab, under which a financial grant of Rs. 200,000 will be provided to disabled, orphaned, and economically disadvantaged brides to support their welfare and dignity.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Nasir Shehzad Dogar emphasized that resolving the issues faced by persons with disabilities is a top priority of the government. He directed the relevant departments to ensure a 50% travel concession for PWDs and to strictly enforce the 3% employment quota in the private sector. He added that instructions are being sent to all Assistant Commissioners to oversee the implementation of these directives at the tehsil level.

The meeting reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for persons with disabilities across all sectors.