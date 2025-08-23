Meeting Addresses Issues Of Persons With Disabilities
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A district-level meeting of the Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit, established to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) and devise practical solutions, was held today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Nasir Shehzad Dogar.
Key attendees included Muhammad Uzair, Deputy Director of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal; the Deputy Director of the Punjab Social Security Institute, Bahawalpur; the District Zakat Officer; the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Buildings Division; and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, the Deputy Director of Social Welfare briefed the participants on the ongoing implementation of the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of PWDs. Under this Act, a District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit has been established, and inspectors have been appointed to enforce a 3% employment quota for PWDs in private institutions and to inspect government and semi-government buildings for accessibility compliance.
He also announced the launch of the Dhi Rani Program 2025 by the Government of Punjab, under which a financial grant of Rs. 200,000 will be provided to disabled, orphaned, and economically disadvantaged brides to support their welfare and dignity.
Addressing the meeting, ADC Nasir Shehzad Dogar emphasized that resolving the issues faced by persons with disabilities is a top priority of the government. He directed the relevant departments to ensure a 50% travel concession for PWDs and to strictly enforce the 3% employment quota in the private sector. He added that instructions are being sent to all Assistant Commissioners to oversee the implementation of these directives at the tehsil level.
The meeting reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for persons with disabilities across all sectors.
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank district administration launches anti-encroachment drive6 minutes ago
-
PFA & Livestock Department form committee to ensure milk quality16 minutes ago
-
Rs800m to be spent for Ichhra Market uplift16 minutes ago
-
ATC grants 5-day remand of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case16 minutes ago
-
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of service32 minutes ago
-
Harassment accused arrested36 minutes ago
-
DC Tank assures citizens of immediate relief in open court36 minutes ago
-
Fifteen dead, 1,572 injured in Punjab road accidents46 minutes ago
-
Man injured in police encounter46 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest four wanted criminals, seize narcotics during search operations56 minutes ago
-
Strict crackdown launched against underage drivers in Murree56 minutes ago
-
Police seize 60Kg of hashish in Khyber; smugglers flee56 minutes ago