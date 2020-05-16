Meeting agrees to strictly ensure SOPs for public transport during relaxation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :In order to implement the SOPs issued by the provincial government in connection with relaxation in ban on intra or district to district public transport, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin), Dir Lower Ishfaq Ahmad.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara-I, Adnan Khan, Dr. Shahid (Rep: WHO), Dr. Kifayat (Health Deptt), DSP Dir Lower, TMO Timergara, Akhter Pervaiz, In-charge Traffic Police, President Transport Union and Contractor, Main Adda Timergara.

The Chair welcomed the participants and explained the agenda of the meeting stating that keeping in view the general public/ passengers' grievances, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced conditional relaxation in ban on public transports imposed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Chair emphasized upon the stakeholders to ensure 100 % implementation of the SOPs issued with the lifting of ban on public transport.

Referring to the considerable decrease in POL prices the chair directed that the revised fare rates issued by the Provincial Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Chair also warned that there will be zero tolerance on implementation of new public transport fares as the government has reduced the prices of POL and issued new fare list for public transport.

All the SOPs for bus stand management, transporters, conductors and passengers were discussed in detail. The SOPs were also shared with the stakeholders. Point of views and suggestions were sought from representatives of WHO Dr. Shahid to stem the COVID-19 Virus during use of public transport and adopting precautionary measures in bus stands, terminal and inside the public transport vehicles.

At the end of the meeting the transporters submitted an affidavit for compliance and implementation of the SOPs.