Meeting Appreciates Govt Plans, Efforts To Protect Minorities' Rights In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday to highlight and appreciate the Punjab government plans and efforts to protect rights of religious minorities in Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday to highlight and appreciate the Punjab government plans and efforts to protect rights of religious minorities in Punjab.
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, presiding over the meeting, said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to protect rights of religious minorities to ensure elimination of the sense of deprivation that emerged in the past among the religious minorities.
Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Parvez Butt highlighted the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Digital Punjab and development of the province. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rights of women, especially those belonging to religious minorities, were being safeguarded. She added that women in Punjab were making significant contribution to development of Pakistan, and they were prominently visible in every field.
Chief Executive Officer Amathecode Lady Mariéme, while sharing her life journey, stated, "My purpose is to promote humanity, starting with the most marginalised women and girls in the world. I know where I come from, how far I have come, where I am going, and where I want to be. We must work together for protection of minorities." She elaborated on "I am the CODE," the first global movement, led by an African woman that mobilises governments, businesses, and investors to support girls and young women in advancing in STEAMD (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Design) fields, with a goal of teaching one million girls and women to code by 2030.
Representatives of religious minorities at the meeting appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab government for protection of religious minorities and appealed for formation of a special committee for protection of women from religious minorities and the establishment of a helpline in collaboration with the Meesaq Centre for Christians. All participants agreed that collective efforts were needed to move forward in protecting the rights of religious minorities.
The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs secretary highlighted department's efforts to protect rights of religious minorities through scholarships and other initiatives aimed at promoting education. He assured that the rights of religious minorities were being safeguarded through the department's platform.
The meeting was attended by MPAs Rahila Khadim Hussain, Sonia Asher, Baba Falbus Christopher, Shakeel Javed, Emmanuel Athir, Colonel McDonald of the Salvation Army, Archbishop Benny Travas John Iqbal, General Secretary of the National Council of Pakistan Churches Bishop Majeed Nazeer Ashiq and other relevant individuals.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago