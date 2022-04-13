UrduPoint.com

Meeting Approves 2 New Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Meeting approves 2 new schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed Wednesday chaired the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting, revised seven ongoing development schemes of roads across the division and approved two new schemes.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all four districts and officers of departments concerned.

The meeting also approved revision of estimates of two ongoing development schemes of Sargodha district, two of Khushab, one of Mianwali and two of district Bhakkar, while estimates of two new schemes for construction and repair of roads in Mianwali were also approved.

The commissioner directed the officers of the construction departments to ensure 100 per cent utilization of the released funds in a transparent manner and complete the schemes by June.

