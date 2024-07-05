Open Menu

Meeting Approves 2024-25 Budget Of UoB

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Meeting approves 2024-25 budget of UoB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, chairing senate meeting of University of Buner (UoB), approved budget of the varsity for the year 2024-25.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials of higher education commission and finance.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to budget summary, revenue generation, annual expenditures and salaries of the UoB employees.

Meeting approved the budget after thorough discussion and considering the proposals and suggestions of members.

Addressing the senate meeting, minister directed to conduct audit of the year 2023-24 from third party auditors.

Related Topics

Senate Education Budget Buner HEC Afridi From

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

2 minutes ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

3 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

3 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

5 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

6 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan