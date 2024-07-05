Meeting Approves 2024-25 Budget Of UoB
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, chairing senate meeting of University of Buner (UoB), approved budget of the varsity for the year 2024-25.
The meeting was attended by concerned officials of higher education commission and finance.
The meeting also discussed matters relating to budget summary, revenue generation, annual expenditures and salaries of the UoB employees.
Meeting approved the budget after thorough discussion and considering the proposals and suggestions of members.
Addressing the senate meeting, minister directed to conduct audit of the year 2023-24 from third party auditors.
