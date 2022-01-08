Meeting approves 21 development schemes under SAP-IV

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Development Committee in its meeting here Saturday, reviewed various development schemes and approved 21 schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP-IV).

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, the meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab (Bahawalpur Division) Muhammad Sohaib Butt, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer Buildings Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, Research Officer Muhammad Danish, Executive Engineer Irrigation and officials of other relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that development schemes should be completed in time and obstacles related to these schemes should be removed. He directed the officers concerned to visit and monitor the development works.

The meeting approved 20 development schemes worth more than Rs 180 million for the highways department and one of buildings department worth more than Rs 10.39 million under the Sustainable Development Goals (SAP-IV).