Meeting Approves Schemes For School Education Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:16 PM

A meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Development Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich.

In the meeting, various development schemes of the School education Department were approved under the Annual Development Program 2022-2023.

The estimated cost of these schemes is Rs 126.563 million.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan and officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich directed that the construction work should be completed on time.

He directed that officers concerned the development schemes.

He said that all matters should be resolved in a transparent manner.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that under the Annual Development Program 2022-2023, the development schemes of the School Education Department were underway which include the construction of shelterless schools, provision of missing facilities, construction of damaged school buildings, and construction of additional classrooms.

