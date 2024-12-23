Meeting assesses performance of departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Barrister Sultan Bajwa, held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner to review the performance of departments and issued directives for their improvement.

In the meeting, ADCG Umar Farooq, DG SDA Mehboob Ahmed, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, Deputy Director PHA Shafiq Niazi and housing officers briefed him about the organizational structures of their departments, development projects, performance in service delivery, problems and other related issues. Barrister Sultan Bajwa, while reviewing the performance of the institutions, said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has focused on departmental reform, elimination of corruption and further improvement in service delivery. He said that he is visiting the districts of Punjab on the instructions of the Chief Minister and reviewing obstacles to departmental performance and public services.

He said that more stability can be brought to the institutions through honesty, good faith and fair use of resources, and all efforts should be made to improve performance.

He said that special care should be taken regarding the implementation of development projects and public facilities and their rights. He took the details of government lands and their use, the number of government vehicles and their suitability for use, maintenance and repair of machinery and expenses, daily wages of employees, various auctions of PHA, recovery of WASA, audit fees, salaries of officers including passes and additional charges. He said that he had decided to bring the attendance of employees in the offices of the departments across Punjab under the biometric system, which will be linked with the office of the Secretary Housing Punjab. He clarified that there will be zero tolerance against corruption while transparency and integrity should be ensured in government affairs.