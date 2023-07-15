Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & order during Muharram

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Punjab at CM Office on Saturday which ensured to extend all possible cooperation to the government to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Punjab at CM Office on Saturday which ensured to extend all possible cooperation to the government to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

More than 70 renowned Ulema, Mashaikh and famous literary as well as religious personalities participated from all schools of thought.

Mohsin Naqvi decided to give a legal status to Ittehad Bain-Ul-Muslimeen Committee and stated that the Committee meeting would be held minimum four times in a year. He stated that collaboration between Ulema and the government would be improved with the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen forum becoming active. "We all have to play our due role including Ulema for a peaceful Pakistan" he added.

During the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee meeting the judicial decision to allow desecration of Holy Quran and burning of Bible along with uttering of absurdity by Israel in the United Human Rights Council about Pakistan was condemned. May 9th incidents and attacks on military installations were also strongly condemned during the meeting.

Ulema stated that desecration incidents of all Divine Books including Holy Quran tantamount to sabotaging peace. The statement of Israeli diplomat in the UN Human Rights Council was provocative and misleading. They said that May 9th incidents have become a dark chapter of national history.

The miscreants by indulging into political terrorism attacked the national integrity.

Ulema and Mashaikh submitted their recommendations during the meeting. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi himself noted down all the recommendations and assured to implement implementable recommendations.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Khawaja Kutbuddin Fareedi, Allama Raghib Naeemi, Pir Usman Noori, Maulana Sardar Muhammad Leghari, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Amjad Khan, Pir Qasim Masood Qasmi, Mufti Abdul Moeed, Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Ali Raza Gerdezi, Farwa Batool, Maulana Yousaf Anwar, Khawaja Idrees, Allama Anayat Ullah Rehmani, Maulana Shafiq Pasrori, Allama Rasheed Turabi, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Dr. Abid Sajjad, Ali Raza Gerdezi, Syed Muhammad Ali, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui and other renowned Ulema were present during the meeting.

Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IG Police, ACS, ACS (Home), Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries and senior officials were also present while Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and Adviser Kanwar Dilshad participated in the meeting via video link. Secretary Auqaf presented a joint declaration after the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Punjab meeting which was unanimously approved by the Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought.