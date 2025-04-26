Meeting At MNSUA Discusses On Cotton Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while presiding over an important meeting on cotton cultivation at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University (MNSUA) Multan on Saturday, said that revival of cotton was, indeed, the revival of the national economy.
He said a target had been set for cotton cultivation on 3.5 million acres in Punjab. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Chairman Federal Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Sajid-ur- Rahman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Amir Rasool, consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan Dr. Shafqat Saeed, along with progressive farmers Khalid Mahmood Khokhar and Hassan Raza, agricultural scientist Dr. Iqbal Bandesha, and Directors of Agriculture Extension from Multan, D.G. Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions. Other Divisional Directors of Agriculture Extension participated online.
While addressing the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that for the first time in history, an early sowing campaign for cotton has been launched. As a result of this unique early sowing campaign, more than 25 percent of the total target has already been achieved.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further mentioned that field activities were underway to achieve the second phase target of cotton sowing by April 30. The third phase of cotton cultivation will begin from May 1st. A subsidy of Rs. 25,000 is being provided for early sowing cotton over five acres.
He clarified that more than 90 percent of the overall cotton sowing target will be achieved from South Punjab, while 50 percent of the total target will be achieved from the Bahawalpur division alone. Canal water was being provided on a priority basis in cotton-growing areas. Guidance for farmers regarding the care of early-sown cotton is ongoing. The positive response of farmers towards the cotton cultivation campaign is commendable, he concluded.
