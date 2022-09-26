Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development works

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 11:55 PM

A meeting was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Monday in which briefing was given on first quarter of 2022-23 development works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Monday in which briefing was given on first quarter of 2022-23 development works.

According to official sources here, the meeting was presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Meeting held a detailed review about the progress and utilization of funds for railway infrastructure, track and signaling projects.

Officers apprised the minister that upgradation of ML-1 and CPEC projects would be done vigorously.

Detailed consultation was held regarding laying of optic fibre along railway track.

