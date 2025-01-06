Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) As part of the ongoing judicial reforms aimed at improving service delivery and broadening access to justice under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, an interactive meeting at the Supreme Court was held here Monday.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court, along with Mr. Sher Shah, distinguished development expert and heads of various sections of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the session, Mr. Salim Khan welcomed participants and praised their contributions, submitted in print format. He highlighted that the Chief Justice, since assuming office, has prioritized brainstorming with stakeholders across the justice sector to identify and address challenges in judicial operations.

The comprehensive reform agenda aims to enhance the efficiency of the Supreme Court and elevate the judiciary’s standing on the World Justice Index. These reforms focus on digitalizing court processes, improving accessibility, streamlining procedures, ensuring accountability, and fostering greater transparency in judicial operations.

Mr. Sher Shah emphasized that the reforms are designed not only to minimize case pendency but also to ensure that litigants receive timely and effective justice.

He underscored that litigants are the core stakeholders of the justice system and must be treated with the utmost respect to highlight the institution's commitment to justice and reinforce its soft image.

Respectful and fair treatment of litigants, he noted, is essential for restoring public trust and showcasing the judiciary as a reliable and people-centric institution, so that the institution remains committed to reinforcing its role as a symbol of justice, fairness, and respect for all.

The session also addressed key areas of reform, including advancements in IT infrastructure, improvements in case management systems, capacity building for staff, and the introduction of training programs. A notable initiative discussed was the launch of the “Online Feedback Form – Stakeholders’ Engagement for Judicial Reform,” available on the Supreme Court’s official website. This platform invites the public to share suggestions and insights to enhance service delivery and foster meaningful engagement. The feedback form can be accessed at https://scp.gov.pk/Feedback.aspx.

The IT Directorate also presented updates on progress achieved under the Chief Justice’s leadership, highlighting the integration of digital technologies and the establishment of mechanisms to make the judicial process more accessible and transparent. These initiatives align with the judiciary’s commitment to addressing systemic challenges and ensuring a responsive and trustworthy justice system.

