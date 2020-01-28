UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Between Chief Minister, Prime Minister Remains Pleasant : Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Meeting between Chief Minister, Prime Minister remains pleasant : Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his meeting with the prime minister, discussed the possibilities of serving the people by mutual cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his meeting with the prime minister, discussed the possibilities of serving the people by mutual cooperation.

Addressing a presser at his office, the meeting of two remained very pleasant in which the important issues of the province including polio, corona virus, locusts' attack on crops came under discussion.

He also welcomed the workers of MQM for joining Pakistan People's Party.

He expressed the hope that these workers who have joined the PPP would play their role in ending the politics of division.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack MQM Prime Minister Chief Minister Polio Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Coins of Islam: Hist ..

17 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Coins of Islam: Hist ..

17 minutes ago

US Senator Graham Backs Release of Bolton Manuscri ..

43 seconds ago

British minister attends 'historic' last EU counci ..

44 seconds ago

Israel's Attorney General Files Corruption Charges ..

46 seconds ago

UAE has prioritised relations with African countri ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.