Meeting between Chief Minister, Prime Minister remains pleasant : Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his meeting with the prime minister, discussed the possibilities of serving the people by mutual cooperation.

Addressing a presser at his office, the meeting of two remained very pleasant in which the important issues of the province including polio, corona virus, locusts' attack on crops came under discussion.

He also welcomed the workers of MQM for joining Pakistan People's Party.

He expressed the hope that these workers who have joined the PPP would play their role in ending the politics of division.