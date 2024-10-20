Meeting Between Governor KP, UK's Education Delegation Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Professor Sarah William, Dean of the University business and Law school in Buckinghamshire, UK, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi along with a delegation here on Sunday to focus on enhancing educational collaboration.
The meeting, which also included Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Malik Habib Malik Orakzai, and vice chancellors from various universities in the province, focused on enhancing educational collaboration and addressing modern educational needs.
Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of aligning provincial universities with global standards, saying that while students possess talent, they require guidance and encouragement.
He expressed regret over the lack of attention given to education and stressed the need to develop an exemplary educational system for future growth and prosperity.
He highlighted the necessity of acquiring and promoting quality education to achieve goals like women's empowerment and youth engagement.
Discussions also centered on fostering international cooperation in education.
Sarah William committed to strengthening ties with educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Governor Kundi underscored the significance of establishing robust connections with the British education system.
Vice-chancellors exchanged ideas on opportunities for development and collaboration with international institutions.
The meeting was seen as a positive step towards enhancing education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fostering international collaboration. During the visit, Professor Sarah William presented Governor Kundi with her book, "Women Work in Public Relations."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies while doing a wheelie2 minutes ago
-
PMA expressed over polio cases2 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati, a legacy of heroism and service2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA2 minutes ago
-
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak3 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment3 minutes ago
-
Three held with 12kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program13 minutes ago
-
Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor13 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast22 minutes ago