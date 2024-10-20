Open Menu

Meeting Between Governor KP, UK's Education Delegation Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Professor Sarah William, Dean of the University business and Law school in Buckinghamshire, UK, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi along with a delegation here on Sunday to focus on enhancing educational collaboration.

The meeting, which also included Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Malik Habib Malik Orakzai, and vice chancellors from various universities in the province, focused on enhancing educational collaboration and addressing modern educational needs.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of aligning provincial universities with global standards, saying that while students possess talent, they require guidance and encouragement.

He expressed regret over the lack of attention given to education and stressed the need to develop an exemplary educational system for future growth and prosperity.

He highlighted the necessity of acquiring and promoting quality education to achieve goals like women's empowerment and youth engagement.

Discussions also centered on fostering international cooperation in education.

Sarah William committed to strengthening ties with educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Governor Kundi underscored the significance of establishing robust connections with the British education system.

Vice-chancellors exchanged ideas on opportunities for development and collaboration with international institutions.

The meeting was seen as a positive step towards enhancing education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fostering international collaboration. During the visit, Professor Sarah William presented Governor Kundi with her book, "Women Work in Public Relations."

