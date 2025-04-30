Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Council, Dubai

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai H.E.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti in Dubai today.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary-General for Excellence and Government Services, and Mr. Khalid Juma Belhoul, Director of Partnerships and International Relations, Office of the Secretary General.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, along with the Trade Counsellor and Press Counsellor of the Mission were present during the meeting.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, H.E.

Al Basti provided an overview of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, a pioneering initiative launched in 2003 aimed at enhancing the standards of public sector performance, governance, and innovation.

He explained how the program leverages international best practices to build a smart, efficient, and customer-centric governance system. He emhapsized that key performance indicators include citizen satisfaction and employee happiness.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the visionary approach of the Dubai Government and shared Pakistan’s commitment to long-term strategic planning.

He briefed on Pakistan’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2035, driven by digital transformation, governance reforms, and sustained policy frameworks. He emphasized that political stability, institutional continuity, peace, and innovation are vital pillars for achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Minister also outlined Pakistan’s focus on civil service and public sector reforms, aiming to realign governance structures to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving, technology-driven global environment.

In response, H.E.

Al Basti endorsed the importance of a clear leadership vision and effective citizen engagement for achieving national goals. He emphasized that accountability and transparency must underpin governance to ensure optimal government performance and policy implementation.

Both sides acknowledged the potential for bilateral collaboration in areas such as human capital development, information technology, and financial services, and expressed a mutual desire to explore pathways for knowledge exchange and innovation-led partnerships.