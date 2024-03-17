Open Menu

Meeting Between PTI Founder, CM KP Focused On 'important Political Matters': Barrister Saif

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that a meeting was held between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

"Important political matters were discussed during the meeting," Saif said in a statement.

Barrister Saif said during the meeting, consultations took place regarding the Senate elections, particularly concerning the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur got approval from PTI's founder for the nominations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections.

Barrister Saif said that party chief was briefed in detail by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief minister also briefed the PTI founder about the restoration of health card and the Ramazan package in the province, he added.

