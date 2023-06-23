Meeting chaired by Balochistan CM to make final decision on local domicile issue; Dr Rubaba

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that before the formulation of new laws regarding the issuance of local domicile, the final decision of consultation of all stakeholders including leaders of political parties would be made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Balochistan.

She said while talking to Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar.

"The recommendations of the two meetings are being finalized, which will be sent to the Chief Minister of Balochistan this week," she added.

Taking into account the ground realities of the province, such effective legislation and regulations will be formed which will not cause any kind of complications and the rights of any segment will not be lost.

She contended that if the necessary documents including local, domicile, driving license and arms license were computerized and a single card was introduced, it would not only make it easier for the people, but would also provide immediate identification of the individual from the database linked to an automated organization like NADRA.

The recommendations of the Law Department related to local and domicile and the PRC certificate in Balochistan will be finalized this week and sent to the relevant authorities for further high-level consultation and necessary action, she maintained.

Earlier, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar discussed the issues pertaining to local and domicile certificates with the Parliamentary Secretary.