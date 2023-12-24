Meeting Chief Minister discusses financial problems of public universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Sunday chaired a high-level meeting wherein a detailed review of the financial problems of public universities and other matters were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries; the chairman of the Higher education Commission and other officials were also present.

The decision was also taken to complete the process for the appointment of vice-chancellors in the government universities of the province as soon as possible. The government has agreed to make grants given to universities subject to the better financial discipline of these universities.

The meeting also agreed to merge university campuses with low enrollment with each other. The meeting also agreed to replace the traditional courses of colleges and universities with courses in line with modern market requirements. The financial crisis facing universities is a serious matter, the Chief Minister told the meeting.

Universities need a comprehensive and full-time strategy to pull them out of this crisis, Arshad Hussain Shah said. The provincial government is moving forward in this regard in consultation with all stakeholders, the caretaker chief minister said. He said workable financial plans should be prepared to make universities financially stable and self-reliant.