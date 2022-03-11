Meeting condoles over sad demise of Nizamuddin Jatoi

Staff of Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad on Friday held a condolence meeting chaired by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Staff of Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad on Friday held a condolence meeting chaired by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho.

The meeting condoled over the sad demise of former Director General Public Relations Sindh Information Department Nizamuddin Jatoi famed as ND Jatoi and brother of Deputy Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghous Muhammad Pathan. The meeting offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls.