UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Decides Action Against Tax Evaders In Malakand, Tribal Districts

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:49 PM

Meeting decides action against tax evaders in Malakand, tribal districts

A joint meeting of tax officers and investigation team was held here Wednesday which discussed in detail matters relating to tax exemption in Malakand Division and tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A joint meeting of tax officers and investigation team was held here Wednesday which discussed in detail matters relating to tax exemption in Malakand Division and tribal districts.

The meeting held on directives of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khwaja thoroughly deliberated upon tax exemption issues in certain areas.

The Chief Commissioner told the meeting that Malakand Division and all tribal districts have been given exemption from tax up till 30th June 2023, however some elements were wrongly utilizing this facility.

He said that the government took the step of tax exemption for Malakand Division and tribal districts in a bid to enhance life standard of poor people of these areas, but some elements were cashing the situation to increase their wealth and the fruits of this endeavor were not reaching the poor.

The meeting discussed devising a strategy against those wrongly utilizing this relaxation and decided that such opportunists would not only be brought under tax net but additional fines would be recovered from them coupled with punitive legal action.

It was decided that field officers in their respective areas on recommendations of Intelligence and Investigation Directorate would take prompt action against such elements and make sure prevention of tax theft.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Corporate Zone, Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Additional Commissioner Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem, Director Intelligence and Investigation, Hafizur Rehman and his team.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Malakand June FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

ASI jailed for seven years for accepting bribe

15 minutes ago

Hasan Ali advances in ICC Men's Test Player Rankin ..

46 seconds ago

Putin to Hold Meeting With Editors in Chief of Rus ..

48 seconds ago

France's Le Pen to Stand Trial on Wednesday Over T ..

49 seconds ago

IRSA increases water discharge from dams

14 minutes ago

Ex-cadre officers' delegate visit PBC HQ

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.