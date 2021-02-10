Meeting decides action against tax evaders in Malakand, tribal districts

A joint meeting of tax officers and investigation team was held here Wednesday which discussed in detail matters relating to tax exemption in Malakand Division and tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A joint meeting of tax officers and investigation team was held here Wednesday which discussed in detail matters relating to tax exemption in Malakand Division and tribal districts.

The meeting held on directives of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khwaja thoroughly deliberated upon tax exemption issues in certain areas.

The Chief Commissioner told the meeting that Malakand Division and all tribal districts have been given exemption from tax up till 30th June 2023, however some elements were wrongly utilizing this facility.

He said that the government took the step of tax exemption for Malakand Division and tribal districts in a bid to enhance life standard of poor people of these areas, but some elements were cashing the situation to increase their wealth and the fruits of this endeavor were not reaching the poor.

The meeting discussed devising a strategy against those wrongly utilizing this relaxation and decided that such opportunists would not only be brought under tax net but additional fines would be recovered from them coupled with punitive legal action.

It was decided that field officers in their respective areas on recommendations of Intelligence and Investigation Directorate would take prompt action against such elements and make sure prevention of tax theft.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Corporate Zone, Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Additional Commissioner Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem, Director Intelligence and Investigation, Hafizur Rehman and his team.