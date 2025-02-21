Open Menu

Meeting Decides Anti Encroachment Operation On Nasir Bagh Road

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan chairing a meeting here Friday decided to start anti encroachment operation on Nasir Bagh Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting was attended by officials of highway authority, Peshawar Development Authority, District Administration Khyber and irrigation department.

Deciding launching of large scale anti encroachment operation on Nasir Bagh Road, meeting sought a report from concerned department in 48 hours.

It was decided that area would be cleared of hurdles due to completion of Northern Bypass on March 30. It was said that operation is needed as after opening of Northern Bypass, the Nasir Bagh Road would face heavy load of traffic.

Commissioner also directed steps to clear encroachment along university road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

