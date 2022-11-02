UrduPoint.com

Meeting Decides Formulation Of Rehabilitation Plan For Drug Addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss rehabilitation plan of drug addicts languishing in Central Jail Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Superintendent of Jail Peshawar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Director Excise and officials of the narcotics department.

The meeting was also informed about drug addicts and measures taken by jail authorities for their rehabilitation.

It was decided to formulate a result oriented strategy for rehabilitation of drug addicts that were in Central Jail Peshawar. Suggestions were also invited from the participants.

The commissioner would visit Central Jail Peshawar on November 8, and afterwards a meeting would be held for deliberation in the Central Jail.

Riaz directed the participants to forward their proposals till November 5 and attend the next meeting with full preparation.

