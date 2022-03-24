UrduPoint.com

Meeting Decides Installation Of Cameras In Polling Booths

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling booths

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, chairing a meeting at Saidu Sharif, decided to install security cameras in polling booths during second phase of local body elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, chairing a meeting at Saidu Sharif, decided to install security cameras in polling booths during second phase of local body elections.

Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir districts of Malakand Division and Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Khan were also present during the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements made for second phase of local body elections in seven districts of Malakand Division. The meeting reviewed security arrangements at polling stations and duties of election staff and other matters.

It was decided that lady searchers would be deployed at polling stations and security cameras would be installed at polling booths.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division said that Regional Election Commission would have full support of the divisional and district administrations and all kinds of facilities would be provided to the election staff.

He said that peaceful holding of elections is a shared responsibility adding that district administration and police would utilize available resources for security and transportation of election staff. He also directed to deploy Lady Searcher at polling stations aiming effective security of polling stations.

Related Topics

Election Police Local Body Elections Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Saidu Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla All

Recent Stories

Greater global cooperation urged on 6G

Greater global cooperation urged on 6G

2 minutes ago
 Free medical camps held in North Waziristan

Free medical camps held in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin recovered 500 sugar bags

Distt admin recovered 500 sugar bags

2 minutes ago
 XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of wat ..

XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of water

4 minutes ago
 BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'C ..

Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'Conscious Step' Toward Breaking ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>