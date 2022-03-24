Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling booths

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, chairing a meeting at Saidu Sharif, decided to install security cameras in polling booths during second phase of local body elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, chairing a meeting at Saidu Sharif, decided to install security cameras in polling booths during second phase of local body elections.

Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir districts of Malakand Division and Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Khan were also present during the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements made for second phase of local body elections in seven districts of Malakand Division. The meeting reviewed security arrangements at polling stations and duties of election staff and other matters.

It was decided that lady searchers would be deployed at polling stations and security cameras would be installed at polling booths.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division said that Regional Election Commission would have full support of the divisional and district administrations and all kinds of facilities would be provided to the election staff.

He said that peaceful holding of elections is a shared responsibility adding that district administration and police would utilize available resources for security and transportation of election staff. He also directed to deploy Lady Searcher at polling stations aiming effective security of polling stations.