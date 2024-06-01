Meeting Decides Strategy To End Load Shedding In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 10:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed here Saturday chaired a meeting that was convened to devise a result oriented strategy to end load shedding in the province.
The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, deputy commissioners, WAPDA officials and elected representatives of local government, provincial and national assembly belonging to Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar.
The meeting constituted committees comprising assistant commissioners, WAPDA officials and elected representatives to end power pilferage, remove illegal connections and to recover outstanding amount from consumers.
It was decided that outstanding amount of only 24 months would be recovered in installments against the arrears that are pending for the last twenty years.
On the occasion, meeting was informed that 700 feeders among a total of 1300 feeders situated in Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar are facing load shedding due to excessive power theft and illegal activities of ‘Kunda Mafia’.
It was told that consumers of these areas also owe a significant amount to WAPDA and load shedding has been continued in these areas to reduce line losses while remaining 500 feeders are free from any kind of load shedding.
Meeting also urged elected representatives to play their role in ending power theft and support efforts of government to end load shedding.
Participants of the meeting decided to replace malfunctioning transformers, change defective wires, install new electricity meters and recommend provincial government same proposals for ending load shedding.
