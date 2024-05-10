Meeting decides to adopt zero tolerance against teachers

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A high-level meeting with DG Monitoring and Evaluation Zain ul Abideen Ansari and Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh in the chair on Friday decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against absenteeism of teachers and other staff of schools.

During the visit of various schools by DG (M&E) and DC Matiari , the meeting decided to take action against 27 absent school teachers and other staff as per service rules and to disclose the list of absent teachers through media. According to press release the DG (M&E) made it clear that concerned education Officer will be held responsible for any kind of negligence or delay in taking action against absenteeism.

Additionally, the School Education Works Department directed to complete the pending work of infrastructure of schools and provide necessary facilities without further delay with a focus on maintaining high-quality development work.

DG (M&E) and DC Matiari also instructed Education Officers to launch a comprehensive campaign to enroll out-of-school children and implement measures to reduce the dropout rate.

Earlier, both the officers conducted a surprise visit to examination centers to inspect the conduct of the matriculation examination. They also inspected government schools in Matiari, Bao Dero, Sahib Sama and Sekhat, expressing disappointment at finding some teachers absent. Consequently, they directed the CMO and DEOs to issue show-cause notices to the absent teachers.

The Chief Monitoring Officer Ali Haider Shaikh and District Education Officer Ameer Bux Sahito and others also attended the meeting.

