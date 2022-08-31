Meeting decides to bar unregistered organizations from collecting flood donation

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud while chairing a meeting here Wednesday decided to bar unregistered organizations from collecting donations for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud while chairing a meeting here Wednesday decided to bar unregistered organizations from collecting donations for flood victims.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Ayesha Baano, Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Charsadda and Nowshera, representatives of political parties, traders and welfare organizations.

The meeting pondered over suggestions and proposals regarding illegal collection of donations and decided to permit registered organizations to collect donations and bar unregistered organizations from collection.

It was decided that registered organizations would also obtain prior permission and Non Objection Certificate from concerned district administration to establish collection camps.

The meeting directed to start cleanliness campaign in areas where flood water has receded and providing reports of damages to welfare organizations after conducting survey.

Meeting also decided launching a crackdown on persons who are undeserving and still present on motorway to collect donations.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner said that people should be provided help indiscriminately and directed steps to ensure provision of assistance and help to those who are affected and deserving.