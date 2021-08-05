UrduPoint.com

Meeting Decides To Change R3 Project From PPP To PC-1 Mode

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Meeting decides to change R3 project from PPP to PC-1 mode

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The 8th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy and Monitoring board held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and decided to withdraw the Rawalpindi Ring Road project from the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

It decided to start the project in PC-I mode with the resources of the Punjab government. The meeting also decided to withdraw the Kharian-Dinga Road project from the public-private partnership portfolio.

The CM ordered for resolving the matters relating to the projects at the earliest. Revised project proposals of Multan-Vehari Road and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also approved, along with the endorsement of the revised proposal of the water meters project in Lahore.

Upon a request of the PITB, the meeting recommended giving the implementation authority of citizens' facilitation centres, to be established in different cities, to public-private partnership authority.

The citizens' felicitations centres will be started in PC-I mode in Lodhran, Chakwal, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, the meeting decided.

The CM ordered for completing the projects according to their respective timelines while fulfilling the formalities.

Decisions made in the 7th meeting were also endorsed by the participants, while member PPP cell Quratul-Ain-Memon gave briefing about progress on development projects.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, ACS (Home), secretary housing, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, CEO PPPA and others attended the meeting.

