Meeting decides to ensure corona vaccination of govt employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Administration Bajaur merged district on Thursday decided to ensure corona vaccination of all government employees and staff of semi autonomous bodies on priority basis.

The meeting was arranged on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Khan and chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zamin Khan Mohmand while DPO Abdul Samad, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, Additiona Assistant Commissioners DMS Dr Naseeb Gul and representatives of line departments attended the meeting.

It was decided that as per the directives of provincial government,all officers of district administration would ensure vaccination of government and semi-government employees to avoid lockdown in future in case of any other wave of corona infection.

On the occasion,Zamin Khan requested traders, officials of government and semi government bodies and general public and get corona vaccination as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience including lockdown in future.