Meeting decides to establish two base camps, 19 check posts in Katcha area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Important decisions have been taken to maintain law and order on permanent basis in Katcha Area of South Punjab as two base camps and 19 check posts will be constructed for the police in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts.

As many as three armored vehicles will also be purchased for the police and Planning & Development department Punjab has approved Rs 1.94 billion in this regard.

An important meeting was held in South Punjab Secretariat on Wednesday regarding infrastructure development in Katcha area.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar, Additional IG Police South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan participated in the meeting while Chairman P&D Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu joined the meeting through video link. RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur, DPO Rahim Yar Khan and DPO Rajanpur participated in the meeting virtually.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar told the meeting that under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, a plan had been finalized for the development of infrastructure in Katcha area which consisted on two phases.

He said that one base camp each would be constructed in katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur while 9 check posts would be constructed in Rajanpur and 11 in Rahim Yar Khan in first phase.

Additional IGP Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan said that Punjab police had bravely eradicated the dacoits from the Katcha area and a plan of action had been prepared to establish peace in this area on permanent basis.

He said that those who disturb law and order would be dealt with iron hands.

On this occasion, Chairman P&D Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that Rs 913 million have been allocated for the construction of two police base camps in Katcha area while Rs 590 million allocated for the construction of 19 police check posts.

He further said that Rs 440 million would be spent on the purchase of three armored vehicles for the police while five more armored vehicles would be purchased in the second phase. He said the government wants to construct base camps and check posts immediately.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a four-member committee to identify the location for the construction of base camps and check posts.

The committee will consist of the DC, DPO of the concerned district, XEN Irrigation and XEN building department.

The committee will submit its report to the government within five days.