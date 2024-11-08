Open Menu

Meeting Decides To Implement Notified Rates Of Ordinary Sand

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Meeting decides to implement notified rates of ordinary sand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani, in the Commissioner’s office in Sahiwal wherein the agenda of overcharging of sand was discussed.

The attendees included Shoaib Iqbal, Commissioner Sahiwal, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, Raja Mansoor, Director General of Mines and Minerals, all deputy commissioners, and relevant officers. All relevant stakeholders were also present.

It was decided that the notified rates of ordinary sand, being an essential commodity, will be implemented through the Sahiwal division. All price control magistrates will ensure the implementation of the notified rates.

The Minister for Mines and Minerals asserted that relief to the public is their top priority, and all government machinery will be utilized for maximum public facilitation.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Price All Government Top

Recent Stories

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

9 minutes ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

9 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

17 minutes ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

17 minutes ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

17 minutes ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

17 minutes ago
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

30 minutes ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

26 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

24 minutes ago
 Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova int ..

Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis

24 minutes ago
 Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin conces ..

Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discu ..

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan