Meeting Decides To Implement Notified Rates Of Ordinary Sand
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani, in the Commissioner’s office in Sahiwal wherein the agenda of overcharging of sand was discussed.
The attendees included Shoaib Iqbal, Commissioner Sahiwal, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, Raja Mansoor, Director General of Mines and Minerals, all deputy commissioners, and relevant officers. All relevant stakeholders were also present.
It was decided that the notified rates of ordinary sand, being an essential commodity, will be implemented through the Sahiwal division. All price control magistrates will ensure the implementation of the notified rates.
The Minister for Mines and Minerals asserted that relief to the public is their top priority, and all government machinery will be utilized for maximum public facilitation.
Recent Stories
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's Kashmir Committee delegation meets AJK PM2 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion17 minutes ago
-
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku30 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting24 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP30 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy24 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila24 minutes ago
-
Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre24 minutes ago
-
"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income families24 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality of education1 hour ago
-
Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Wazir ..2 hours ago