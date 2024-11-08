Meeting decides to implement notified rates of ordinary sand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani, in the Commissioner’s office in Sahiwal wherein the agenda of overcharging of sand was discussed.

The attendees included Shoaib Iqbal, Commissioner Sahiwal, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, Raja Mansoor, Director General of Mines and Minerals, all deputy commissioners, and relevant officers. All relevant stakeholders were also present.

It was decided that the notified rates of ordinary sand, being an essential commodity, will be implemented through the Sahiwal division. All price control magistrates will ensure the implementation of the notified rates.

The Minister for Mines and Minerals asserted that relief to the public is their top priority, and all government machinery will be utilized for maximum public facilitation.