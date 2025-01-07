Meeting decides to introduce Electric Vehicle Policy to address challenges of air pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures needed to combat air pollution and improve quality of air.

The meeting among others was attended by cabinet members including Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Pir Musawir Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, relevant administrative secretaries and other senior officials.

The meeting comprehensively deliberated on issues related to air quality and took numerous important decisions to control air pollution. Participants decided to introduce an Electric Vehicle Policy in the province to address air pollution challenges and finalizing an action plan aimed at improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) and controlling the smog in Peshawar and adjacent districts.

It was said that proposed action plan would be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval and a task force would be established to ensure its effective implementation. The meeting also agreed to form a committee under headship of Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development to oversee the measures and efforts of all relevant departments and institutions.

It was decided to establish a modern control room for real-time monitoring of Air Quality in Peshawar and surrounding districts. The meeting also decided to install an Emission Monitoring System to regularly monitor industrial emissions and develop a mechanism for emission testing of vehicles at entry and exit points of Peshawar.

The process of issuing vehicle fitness certificates would be digitized, and brick kilns across the province will be registered and shifted to Zigzag Technology in phased manner. Relevant authorities were also directed to strictly enforce the decision to close illegal crushing plants in the province and take strict action against industrial units causing air pollution. Similarly, it was agreed to take action against petrol pumps selling substandard fuel and to establish Air Quality Monitoring Stations at all divisional headquarters.

Moreover, air purification Towers would be installed in Peshawar and steps would be taken to enhance the capacity of Environmental Protection Agency. To reduce smog and air pollution, effective and meaningful collaboration would be established between relevant departments, academia and donor agencies, meeting concurred.

A public awareness campaign would also be launched to educate people about the negative effects of air pollution and environment-friendly trees would be planted on a large scale during the upcoming plantation campaign.

The meeting was informed about current air quality in Peshawar, factors harming the air quality and other related issues. It was noted that the largest contributor to air pollution is the transport sector that is responsible for 58% of air pollution followed by road side dust which contributes 17%.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that air pollution is a critical issue and immediate measures are necessary to prevent it from becoming a more serious problem, adding that government was committed to effectively addressing this challenge.

"Identifying the contributing factors accurately and devising a comprehensive and practical strategy to address them is the need of the hour", he remarked and assured that the government would prioritize providing the necessary resources for the implementation of the action plan.

The Chief Minister directed that timelines be set for the implementation of proposed measures to ensure better outcomes and developing an effective coordination system among all relevant departments and institutions.

He emphasized special attention to tree planting and green belts in government offices, roadsides and other public places besides regular cleaning of roads in urban areas. He directed educational institutions to take special initiatives to raise awareness among children about air pollution.

