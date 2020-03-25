Meeting decides to issue special permit to grocery shops

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Wednesday decided to issue special passes to selected grocery shops situated on main roads of the city.

The decision has been taken in a meeting called on to review availability and supply of daily use items in local markets for consumers.

The meeting among others was attended by President Swat Traders Federation, Abdur Rahim, Chairman Press club, Shahzad Alam and concerned officials of district administration.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner decided to issue passes to selected shopkeepers for selling daily use items. He said that grocery and dairy shops and bakeries would be opened to ensure continuous of daily use items to people and to minimize chances of shortage.

He said that not more than three customers would be enter the shop at a time and only vehicles transporting daily use items would be allowed to enter the districts.