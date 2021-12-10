UrduPoint.com

Meeting Decides To Soon Remove Public Transport From BRT Routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud chaired an important meeting on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan to identify the factors behind traffic jams in Peshawar, especially on University Road.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary RTA Tariq Hussain, SSP Traffic Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Imran, Chief Executive Trans Peshawar Fayyaz Khan, Director PDA Abdul Ghafoor Khan and officers.

During the meeting, issues related to traffic jams in the city, especially along the BRT route, were discussed.

The meeting decided to remove the remaining buses and wagons of public transport running on BRT routes by paying compensation to the owners.

It was also decided at the meeting that the public transport owners who have not yet been paid the compensation will be paid as soon as possible so that they can clear the BRT route of other public transport vehicles.

