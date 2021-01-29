Meeting decides to suspend gas supply to CNG stations for another two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer UL islam Friday presided over a meeting at his office to examine gas low pressure and supply of gas to CNG stations in Swat.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Anwarul Haq, SNGPL Swat in-charge Mirwais Jawad and officials including CNG Stations Association representatives.

The reasons behind low gas pressure and situation of gas supply to CNG stations were discussed in detail at the meeting. Commissioner Malakand Division issued orders to SNGPL officials to resolve gas low pressure in Swat on a permanent basis through a comprehensive plan.

On the occasion, SNGPL officials apprised the Commissioner Malakand Division of the progress made in resolving the gas low pressure issue and other measures.

SNGPL officials said the problem of low gas pressure in different parts of Swat has been resolved through effective strategy.

Officials said that gas installations in other areas were also being upgraded which will resolve the problem of low pressure soon. SNGPL officials also appealed to the public to refrain from using compressors for gas, which is the main cause of low pressure.

It was decided at the meeting that gas supply to CNG stations would remain suspended for another two weeks. According to the decision, CNG stations will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. At the meeting, the owners of CNG stations assured total cooperation to the SNGPL officials keeping in view the public requirements.