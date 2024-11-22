Meeting decides to take strict action against drug cultivation in Quetta division

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the prevention and action against drugs in Quetta Division. The meeting decided to take strict action against cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) and landowners in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the prevention and action against drugs in Quetta Division. The meeting decided to take strict action against cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) and landowners in the province on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Agha Samiullah, Secretary Excise and Sector Commander ANF, as well as all Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

During the meeting, strict decisions were taken regarding the prevention of drugs and cultivation on lands in Quetta Division. The meeting decided that the landowner who is found involved in the cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) in his lands would be arrested and the land to be confiscated by the government. It also decided that the national identity card, bank account and local certificate of the landowner would also be blocked.

In this regard, the landowners have been asked to refrain from cultivating drugs (cannabis or poppy), in case of violation, strict legal action will be taken, for which the entire responsibility will be on the landowners.

The Commissioner said that several operations were carried out against the scourge of drugs in all districts of Quetta Division, especially in Pishin and Qilla Abdullah, in which thousands of tons of drugs had been seized and destroyed, drug factories have also been demolished on this occasion.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to prevent drugs saying that a joint operation was being carried out against those who cultivate, smuggle and buy and sell drugs.

He said that the Identity Cards and bank accounts of landowners involved in cultivation of drugs would be blocked and warned them to avoid the cultivation of drugs.

the Commissioner said that action against drugs would be taken by the provincial task force headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home.