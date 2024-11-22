Meeting Decides To Take Strict Action Against Drug Cultivation In Quetta Division
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the prevention and action against drugs in Quetta Division. The meeting decided to take strict action against cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) and landowners in the province on Friday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the prevention and action against drugs in Quetta Division. The meeting decided to take strict action against cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) and landowners in the province on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Agha Samiullah, Secretary Excise and Sector Commander ANF, as well as all Deputy Commissioners and other officials.
During the meeting, strict decisions were taken regarding the prevention of drugs and cultivation on lands in Quetta Division. The meeting decided that the landowner who is found involved in the cultivation of drugs (cannabis or poppy) in his lands would be arrested and the land to be confiscated by the government. It also decided that the national identity card, bank account and local certificate of the landowner would also be blocked.
In this regard, the landowners have been asked to refrain from cultivating drugs (cannabis or poppy), in case of violation, strict legal action will be taken, for which the entire responsibility will be on the landowners.
The Commissioner said that several operations were carried out against the scourge of drugs in all districts of Quetta Division, especially in Pishin and Qilla Abdullah, in which thousands of tons of drugs had been seized and destroyed, drug factories have also been demolished on this occasion.
He said that all possible steps were being taken to prevent drugs saying that a joint operation was being carried out against those who cultivate, smuggle and buy and sell drugs.
He said that the Identity Cards and bank accounts of landowners involved in cultivation of drugs would be blocked and warned them to avoid the cultivation of drugs.
the Commissioner said that action against drugs would be taken by the provincial task force headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home.
Recent Stories
2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted
KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku
Complainants put issues in pile before Ombudsman office in 'Open Kachehri'
SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak
NIC Hyderabad's Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 concluded
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi
KMC to fully cooperate with PCB to host Champions Trophy matches in Karachi: May ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs2.37 trillion in the market
ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku18 minutes ago
-
Complainants put issues in pile before Ombudsman office in 'Open Kachehri'18 minutes ago
-
SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak18 minutes ago
-
NIC Hyderabad's Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 concluded38 seconds ago
-
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi3 hours ago
-
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori3 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in Sindh3 hours ago
-
Handicraft exhibition held4 hours ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successful operation against ..3 hours ago
-
ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases3 hours ago
-
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 264 hours ago
-
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar4 hours ago