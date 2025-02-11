Meeting Deliberates On Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM
A meeting of the committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet to deliberate on the draft of the National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024 was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the chairmanship of Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet to deliberate on the draft of the National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024 was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the chairmanship of Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai.
Provincial Agriculture Minister Sajjad Barkwal, Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khel, Secretary Livestock Fakhar Alam and DG Livestock Extension Department Dr Asal Khan participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, the proposed bill was discussed in detail, in which, in particular, the points of similarity or contradiction between the existing provincial laws and the Federal bill were examined.
The participants also discussed the impact on provincial autonomy as a result of the application of the federal bill if there is any deficiency in the act at the provincial level.
During the meeting, it was informed that after the 18th Amendment, there are already laws at the provincial level which ensure the protection of animal health, welfare and public health. However, it was urged that the services of the Law Department be hired to further scrutinize the proposed bill and strengthen its legitimacy.
The participants also agreed that comprehensive legislation can not only ensure animal care and welfare, but also take effective measures to protect public health and the environment.
This meeting is another important effort by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the legislative process. Keeping in view the public interest, the views of all stakeholders will be incorporated on this bill to create a comprehensive and effective legal framework.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tarif ..
South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC
Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tariff barriers during Er ..1 minute ago
-
South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt1 minute ago
-
Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 20241 minute ago
-
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad12 minutes ago
-
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues12 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI chief, Bushra Bibi till Feb 251 hour ago
-
A legacy on wheels: Pakistan's iconic truck art tradition continues1 hour ago
-
746th Urs Celebrations of Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Begin in Rohri1 hour ago
-
Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP1 hour ago
-
Cop suspended after video with liquor1 hour ago
-
Free medical camp held for special persons1 hour ago