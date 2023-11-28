Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for prioritized projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, chaired the review meeting of proposals for fund allocation of Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Social Welfare, Industries, Energy, Health, Minerals Development, Housing, Tourism, Information, Law and Justice and Multi-Sectoral Development sectors projects, in the newly merged districts under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, chaired the review meeting of proposals for fund allocation of Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Social Welfare, Industries, Energy, Health, Minerals Development, Housing, Tourism, Information, Law and Justice and Multi-Sectoral Development sectors projects, in the newly merged districts under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), here on Tuesday.

The meeting deliberated on the proposed allocation for the priority projects for the next four months under the said special development package.

In the meeting, besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation and Prisons, Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaiser, Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister for Minerals Development, Planning and Development and Energy and Power, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Special Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zabir, DG SDU Planning and Development Department Adil Saeed Safi and other planning and relevant officers of all concerned departments participated.

On this occasion, a detailed presentation was given to the provincial minister regarding the proposed allocated fund for the non-developmental and developmental expenses in the mentioned sectors and the importance of the priority projects in this regard.

The caretaker minister said that there should be at least one center in each tehsil, of the centers, established for the welfare of women under the social welfare department through a gender mainstreaming project for merged districts.

He also directed to allocate of adequate funds for the ongoing project of the rehabilitation of addicts there.

The caretaker minister also directed to take up the matter with relevant authorities regarding the ownership issue of Rescue 1122 Center in Wana, the capital of South Waziristan Lower, and also to speed up the compensation case of the affected businesses under the economic rehabilitation scheme in North Waziristan.

The caretaker minister also directed to allocate adequate amount for the development and provision of necessary equipment to the sub-jails in the merged district

He said that the higher education department allocated fund for the launching of BS programmes in suitable colleges in the merged districts, especially in women's colleges, while it was also directed to start three more subjects, including computer science, in the women's college of Nawagai (Bajaur).

The caretaker minister proposed to use the libraries established in the colleges of the merged districts as public libraries, while taking notice of the transfer of some ADP schemes of the merged districts to the AIP program, he directed joint steps by relevant departments for the better favourable solution of this matter.

He while appreciating the project of solarization of colleges of merged districts and FATA University, suggested starting solarization of colleges under this project as the first priority, where electricity consumption and expenditures are high, while also suggested getting the possible solarization consultancy services of Advance TTC college Hayatabad being a government institution in this regard.

He said that the proposed specific sports activities and festivals in the merged districts should be completed by January while directed to ensure the attendance of staff in the medical centres and hospitals of these areas.

The caretaker minister also directed that the welfare and development of press clubs, established in merged districts, should also be included as a priority in the AIP programme.