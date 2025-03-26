Open Menu

Meeting Directs Departments To Vacate Properties Of Archives Directorate

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss illegal occupation of premises of Directorate of Archives and Libraries in Hazara Division

The meeting was attended by officials of Commissioner Office Hazara, Rescue 1122 and the Directorate of Archives and Libraries.

The meeting was told that Hazara Abaseen Arts Council, National Book Foundation, District Zakat Office, Ombudsman Office and an NGO have been illegally occupying office spaces in Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad for several years. It was further disclosed that these institutions acquired these premises without consultation with Department of Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries.

It was told that Abbottabad District Administration had illegally allocated various spaces within Jalal Baba Auditorium to different institutions. Furthermore, Rescue 1122 has converted the upper portion of the Public Library in Mansehra into their office.

It was noted that this space was temporarily allotted to Rescue 1122 during the COVID-19 pandemic but it has not yet been vacated leading to a reduction in library space and disruption of public services.

Minister for Higher education issued directives to relevant authorities to hand back Jalal Baba Auditorium to Directorate of Archives and Libraries in a phase wise manner. He urged all concerned institutions and stakeholders to relocate their offices elsewhere. The minister also announced that funds will be allocated in the upcoming Annual Development Budget for the renovation and restoration of Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Regarding the Public Library in Mansehra, Minister Meena Khan Afridi directed Rescue 1122 to vacate the premises by July 2025. He reiterated that KP government is determined to reclaim public spaces and educational institutions from illegal occupation.

