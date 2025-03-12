Meeting directs formulation of committee to resolve promotion cases of WWB employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan here Wednesday directed formulation of a committee to resolve promotion cases of Workers Welfare board (WWB) employees.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Workers Welfare Board, Director Labour, Director Finance WWB and other concerned officers. Meeting discussed matters including promotion and up gradation of WWB employees.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed officials of WWB to form a special committee to resolve promotion related issues of employees promptly. He issued further directives that up gradation cases of employees should be addressed immediately abiding by relevant rules and regulations.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolve issues of WWB employees urging employees to work as a team to bring improvements and strengthen operations of WWB.