Meeting Directs PDA To Construct Speed Breakers On Palosai Road
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to construct speed breakers on Paloasi Road.
Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud.
He directed Director General PDA to construct speed breakers and install road lights on the road to reduce incidents of overs speeding and road mishaps.
It is worth mentioning that Palosai road was recently extended under Peshawar Uplift Program and various incidents of mishaps and over speeding were reported. Two days back three persons lost their lives due to collision of two cars due to over speeding.
