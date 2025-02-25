Open Menu

Meeting Directs PDA To Construct Speed Breakers On Palosai Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Meeting directs PDA to construct speed breakers on Palosai Road

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to construct speed breakers on Paloasi Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to construct speed breakers on Paloasi Road.

Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud.

He directed Director General PDA to construct speed breakers and install road lights on the road to reduce incidents of overs speeding and road mishaps.

It is worth mentioning that Palosai road was recently extended under Peshawar Uplift Program and various incidents of mishaps and over speeding were reported. Two days back three persons lost their lives due to collision of two cars due to over speeding.

Recent Stories

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

6 minutes ago
 Rabbani seeks regional languages as national langu ..

Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

6 minutes ago
 Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridg ..

Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two human traffickers

FIA arrests two human traffickers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights ..

Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha industry playing great role in national d ..

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

2 minutes ago
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant ..

SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financia ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

51 minutes ago
 Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' he ..

Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL

2 minutes ago
 Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography A ..

Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma ..

Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian ..

UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan