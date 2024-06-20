Meeting Directs Strict Action Against Power Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir chairing a meeting on Thursday directed stern action against elements involved acquiring illegal electricity connections and power theft
DC also directed replacement of old wires to save line losses and said that following directives of provincial government the maximum duration of load shedding on feeders should not exceed 12 hours.
The meeting that discussed issues of load shedding power theft also directed concerned authorities to ensure electricity supply to consumers besides addressing technical issues in power supply.
Assistant Commissioners were also directed to monitor grid stations in their areas for maximum facilitation of people.
Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioners and officials of departments concerned.
